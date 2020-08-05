August 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

BHS golf team paced by Caton in 2015 opener

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — Junior Tanner Caton shot an 18-hole round of 80 to lead the Bryant Hornets to a fourth-place finish in the 20th annual Simmons Bank/Wildcats Invitational Golf Tournament at El Dorado Golf and Country Club Monday.

It was the season-opener for the Bryant High School golf team, which is set to get back to competition on Wednesday at Conway Country Club and, on Thursday, at North Hills Country Club in Sherwood.

Bryant’s first home match is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Hurricane Country Club.

Conway won the team title at El Dorado with a combined score of 310. Benton was second at 321 with El Dorado edging Bryant by one stroke. Texarkana (350) and Sheridan (358) rounded out the field.

Along with Caton’s round, the Hornets’ Andrew Darbonne, a sophomore, shot an 81 and senior Zach Byers carded an 83. Sophomore Scott Schmidt turned in a 93 and freshman Brendon Morton finished at 94.

Conway’s Carter Cloe was individual medalist with a round of 72. Texarkana’s Ethan Eppinette was second at 76.

Bryant’s team also includes seniors Andrew Brown and Bryce Smith, sophomore Benjamin Warburton and freshmen Landon Allison and Caleb Barnes. In addition, sophomores Katie Edwards and Madison Stephens will compete for BHS.