August 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

BHS gets a taste of conference links competition at Wildcat Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERWOOD — Brendon Morton fired an 18-hole round of 74 to finish two off the pace of individual medalist Logan Stephens of Cabot as the Bryant Hornets golf team finished third in the closely-contested North Little Rock Wildcat Invitational at The Greens at North Hills on Thursday.

Maddie Stephens was Bryant’s lone female entry, turning in a round of 108.

“That was her best competitive round,” stated Bryant coach Steve Griffith.

Regarding the boys, the coach said, “A third-place finish in a tough field. We had an 11 stroke improvement from Monday’s tournament in El Dorado.”

The Hornets won that tourney but Thursday was a sterner test.

“It was good to see some of the 7A-Central teams today,” Griffith said. “We competed really well with them and, hopefully, it will give us some confidence as we move through the season.”

Bryant is a member of the 7A-Central Conference, as are Cabot, which took team honors with a score of 301, North Little Rock (second at 304) and Little Rock Catholic (321). Saline County rival Benton, a strong 6A program, finished fourth at 308.

For the Hornets, all four scoring golfers turned in rounds under 80. Scott Schmidt finished at 76 with Landon Allison at 77 and Drew Darbonne carding a 79. Tanner Caton was just off the pace with 80 and Clayton Harbour turned in an 81.

Five golfers tied for third behind Stephens and Morton with rounds of 75 including Benton’s Cole Treece.

“It was another good effort,” Griffith emphasized.

In the girls competition at North Hills, only two schools had enough to compete for team honors with Little Rock Christian compiling a score of 297 and Cabot a 340.

Lauren Loeb of Mount St. Mary Academy was individual medalist with a round of 80. Maumelle’s Alexis Montgomery was second at 83.

Bryant returns to competition on Thursday, Aug. 11, when Benton hosts an invitational at Hurricane Country Club.