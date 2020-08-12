August 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

BHS golf team wins Wildcat Classic at El Dorado

EL DORADO — All four scoring golfers turned in rounds of 80 or better for the Bryant Hornets on Monday as they captured the championship of the 19th annual Simmons First Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament at El Dorado Golf and Country Club.

Nick Canale paced the effort with a 77 on the 18-hole event. Logan Moore, Luke Brantley and Tanner Caton each carded rounds of 80. Zach Byars, the fifth Hornet golfer, turned in a 90.

The composite score of 317 was three strokes better than Bryant’s 7A/6A-Central Conference rival Conway. El Dorado was third at 321 followed by Fordyce (333), Benton (348) and Sheridan (356).

El Dorado’s Gage Parker fired a 72 to earn individual medalist honors. Conway’s Whit Parker shot a 76 followed by Canale’s 77.

In the girls competition, only Conway, El Dorado and Benton had enough players to create a team score with Conway taking top honors at 261.

For Bryant, Katy Edwards turned in a round of 110 and Tiffany Robinson shot a 112.

The Hornets were scheduled to travel to Jonesboro’s Ridge Point Country Club on Wednesday but, because of teacher in-service for Coach Keith Dale, they played in El Dorado on Monday. Their next match will be at Conway Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 20.