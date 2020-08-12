Rain washes out second day of Big Cat Classic; Hornets third after first day

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School golf team was set for a two-day tournament, the Big Cat Classic, on Monday and Tuesday but the second day was washing out.

“We were playing well (on Tuesday) too when they canceled us,” said Bryant coach Casey Mattox.

On Monday at North Hills Golf Club, the Hornets were standing third at 312, just behind Cabot (309) and North Little Rock (298).

Individually, Logan McDonald for the boys and Caitlin LaCerra were among the leaders. McDonald was tied with the lowest score at 73. Cabot’s Carson Stephens and Jacob Knowlton along with Little Rock Catholics’ Nash Johnson had also turned in rounds of 73.

LaCerra’s 79 was tied for third among the girls, tied with Holly Heslep of Cabot. Mount St. Mary’s Isabel Chaiedez led at 72. North Little Rock’s McKenzie Lee had finished at 74.

The Lady Hornets did not have a team score because the heat on Monday got to a pair of the girls, who had to drop out.

For the boys, Daniel Taylor and Andrew Gaspard each shot 78 at North Hills. Landon Wallace carded an 83 with Braedon Boyce finishing at 93.

The second day of the tournament was held, while it lasted, at Conway’s Centennial Country Club.

Bryant’s next competition is Tuesday, Aug. 18, against Benton at Hurricane Country Club.