BHS golfers open 2020 season with trip to El Dorado event

After the spring of COVID wiped out spring sports in the high schools, the first Bryant High School team gets prep sports restarted on Monday when the BHS golf team travels to the annual Simmons Invitational in El Dorado.
All-state performers Daniel Taylor and Caitlin LaCerra return to lead the Bryant squad.
Taylor is joined by returning State tournament players Andrew Gaspard, Logan McDonald, and Landon Wallace.
In addition, Aiden Adams, Braedon Boyce, Alex Skelley and Caden Hope are part of the team.
For the girls, Taylor Moore and Haylie Horn return with LaCerra. Lexie Tombreallo joins the team this season.
Bryant is coached by Casey Mattox.
The team will play in a two-day tournament in North Little Rock on Aug. 10-11. The first day’s round will be at North Hills. Day two will be at Centennial.
Here’s the full schedule. A date or two could be added along the way.
BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL
2020 Golf schedule
Aug. 3 — at Simmons Invitational, El Dorado
Aug. 10-11 — Big Cat Invitational, North Hills/Centennial, North Little Rock
Aug. 18 — Benton (Hurricane)
Aug. 19 — at Conway
Aug. 27 — JV at Longhills
Sept. 1 — Bryant Invitational, Hurricane
Sept. 8 — Conway, Cadron Valley (JV)
Sept. 10 — North Little Rock, Burns Park
Sept. 14 — at Fayetteville
Sept. 17 — JV at Longhills
Sept. 22 — Cabot, Greystone
Sept. 29-30 — Girls State Tournament, Hurricane
Oct. 6-7 — Boys State Tournament, Lost Springs, Rogers