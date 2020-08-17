August 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

BHS golfers win dual match at Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — The Bryant varsity golf team took top honors in both the[more] boys and the girls competitions in a dual match with Sheridan at Sheridan Golf Club on Tuesday.

Peyton Weaver led all girls players with a nine-hole round of 42. Savanna Cathey’s 49 was good for fourth and Carley Miller’s 50 was fifth best.

For the boys, Tyler Green’s 37 was good for second overall with Chase Thornton third at 38 and Austin Harmon fourth with a round of 39.

The Lady Hornets finished with a team score of 141. Tiffany Robinson turned in a round of 62 with Peyton Jenkins carding a 64.

The Hornets combined for a team score of 157. Nick Jenkins contributed a 43 with Gary Williamson finishing at 46.

Bryant B team boys also compiled a quality score with a 168, led by Aston Green’s 40. Nick Canale turned in a 41 with Ross Weaver at 43, Allen Humbard at 44 and Mark Winn finishing at 48.

Bryant is set to travel to Glenwood Country Club on Thursday for a match hosted by Lake Hamilton.