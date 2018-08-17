Waller, LaCerra post best rounds at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant golf team traveled to Hot Springs Country Club for a dual match with Lakeside on Thursday and came up short in both girls and boys competitions. But it was not a bad day.

For the Lady Hornets, Caitlin LaCerra shot an 18-hole round of 87, one off the medalist score. (Lakeside’s Abbylea Huett shot 86) and Brooklyn Waller turned in a round of 92 to finish third overall.

“Good job by Brookyn and Caitlin,” said Bryant golf coach Steve Griffith. “They both lowered their personal bests for 18 holes.”

For the boys, Clayton Harbour and Logan McDonald each turned in round of 79, four off the medalist pace.

“The boys are still working to find their stride,” Griffith said. “I saw a lot of good shots today but we have to gain consistency and string those shots together.”

Landon Allison carded an 85 with Daniel Taylor finishing at 87, Brendon Morton at 88 and Andrew Gaspard at 95.

The Hornets’ scoring quartet finished at 330 to Lakeside’s 307.

For the girls, Meredith Medford completed the scoring trio as Bryant finished at 291 to Lakeside’s 286. Leighton Crawley shot a 134.

Bryant plays 18 on Monday at Cypress Creek Country Club in Cabot then hosts a nine-hole match on Thursday at Hurricane Golf Club.