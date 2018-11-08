BHS’ HOSA Club seeks participants, sponsors for run/walk, toy drive

Bryant High School HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Club is sponsoring a toy drive and 5K run/walk on Dec. 15, 2018 at 8:30am.

The toy drive will benefit the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

The 5K is titled “The Running of The Elves” and participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite elf attire. The run will begin and end at the Bryant football stadium.

Entry fee is $20 and includes a shirt if you preregister and $30 with a shirt for those who register the day of the event.

“We will be offering waters and hot coco for all participants as well as other snacks,” said Bree Keith, Sports Medicine instructor and HOSA advisor at Bryant High. “We are still looking for sponsors/donors interested in partnering with us.

“We are also encouraging people to drop by and bring a toy even if they aren’t interested in running/walking,” she added.

This is the first year of the HOSA Club and only the third year of the sports medicine program at Bryant.

“We are excited to continue growing and educating the community on our program and club as well as the amazing future healthcare professionals we have as our members,” Keith said.

For more information, contact Keith at bkeith@bryantschools.org.