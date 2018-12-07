Bryant White wins both B games against Bryant Blue

In a late addition to the schedule, B games were played on Thursday night at Bethel Middle School, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School forged a 49-16 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel while, in seventh-grade action, Bryant White won 41-12.

In the eighth-grade game, Jarrod Plouch scored 11 points in the first quarter to lead Bryant White. Antonio Cage had 8 in the third quarter and Gabe Allen had 6 in the second quarter.

In addition, Reid Catton scored 6, Jaylon Russ 5, Tanner Newell 4 with Braylon Brown, Antoine Cage, Darren Wallace and Jordan Knox scored 2 apiece.

For Bethel, Evan Lamb scored 4 with Sawyer Matthews, Travis Zhou, Carson Nagle, Aiden Baker and Colm Taylor adding 2 each. Caden Stovall and Jackson Fluger added a free throw apiece.

In the seventh-grade game, Grant Johnson led Bryant White with 8. R.J. Newton finished with 7. Bryson Adamoh and T.J. Lindsey scored 6 each with Samuel Johns adding 5. R.J. Newton had 4 while Cody Wooley hit a 3. Gary Rideout pitched in with 2.

For Bryant Blue, Randy Offutt hit a 3 and finished with 5 points. L.C. Pitts, Aiden Lallier and Andrew Karp scored 2 each and Devyn Steingisser hit a free throw.