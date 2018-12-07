Hornets third in tough field at Bishop Park meet

The Bryant Hornets swimming and diving team accumulated 259.5 points to finish third behind deep teams from Cabot and Conway at the Bryant December Invitational at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Cabot won the 11-team meet with a whopping 605 points. Conway was second with 421.

Bryant’s top finish came from Caivon Crosby in the one-meter dive. His score of 220.95 was second only to Conway’s Johnathan Hopkins’ 221.95. Shane Morris was eighth for the Hornets with a score of 105. Donte Baker was ninth at 62.25.

The Hornets earned third-place points in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Jalen Dinstbier, LaQuav Brumfield, Morris and Hayden Smith combined on a time of 1:43.33.

Smith, Cameron Loftis, Dinstbier and Samuel Vinson teamed up in the 400-yard free relay to earn a fourth-place finish in 3:56.99. And, in the 200 medley relay, Vinson, Gavin Miller, Loftis and Carson Edmonson timed in at 1:56.46 to take fourth.

Individually, the top finish was turned in by Dinstbier who was seventh in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:41.32. Dylan Althen was eighth in 2:49.16 with Baker 12thin 3:09.47.

Vinson and Morris each turned in two eighth-place finishes. In the 50 free, Vinson touched in 25.22 with Edmonson ninth in 25.73, Loftis 10thin 25.76 and Smith 11thin 25.78. In the 500, Vinson turned in a 5:42.25.

Miller was eighth in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breast stroke. In the latter, he clocked in at 1:10.69. In the former, he finished in 1:10.74 with Loftis ninth in 1:13.84 and Dinstbier 11thin 1:22.02.

Morris earned 12th-place points in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.13. Smith was 13thin 1:10.89. Tyler Peters finished 15that 1:11.76.

Peters was 15thin the 200 free with a time of 2:21.55. Carter Miller was 17thin 2:32.30. Brumfield scored in the 100 free, finishing 17thin 1:03.90.

Bryant returns to competition on Saturday, Dec. 15, at Russellville, wrapping up their pre-Christmas schedule.