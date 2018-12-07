Bratton, Reynolds win races at Lady Hornets’ home meet

December 7, 2018 Swimming

Dayanne Maldonado

Freshman Shelby Bratton won two events and sophomore Ella Reynolds won one as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished third in their 11-team Bryant December Invitational swim meet at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Deep teams from Conway and Cabot finished 1-2. Conway won with 460 points to Cabot’s 430. Bryant was third with 343, well ahead of North Little Rock in fourth with 240.

Bratton won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Reynolds won the 50-yard freestyle.

In the 200 free, Bratton’s 2:04.48 edged Emma Echard of Cabot (2:05.04). Bryant’s Dayanne Maldonado was ninth in 2:32.25. In the 100 butterfly, Bratton won in 1:04.08. Cabot’s Izzy Dulin was second in 1:07.94. Bryant’s Madison Kennedy added 14th-place points in the event with a time of 1:42.84.

Jaycee Clemmer

Reynolds and freshman teammate Alana Gould finished 1-2 in the 50 free. Reynolds touched in 26.40 with Gould right with her at 26.92. Kayla Vaughan was eighth for the Lady Hornets, turning in a 29.02.

Bratton, Reynolds, Gould and Vaughan teamed up in the 400-yard freestyle relay to post a 4:18.64, second only to Cabot’s 3:54.14.

In addition, Sara Weber picked up second-place points in the one-meter dive. Her score was 166. Anna Harris of Conway won with a score of 198.55. For Bryant, Lawson Godwin finished third (152.65) and Jaden Heath was fifth (94.05).

Another freshman Aidan Halladay finished the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.24 to take third. Maldonado was fifth in 6:51.32 and Alyssa Addison was seventh in 7:11.96. Michelle Altankhuyag made it four Lady Hornets scoring in the event, finishing 12thin 8:05.30.

In the other relay races, the team of Reynolds, Gould, Bratton and Vaughan finished fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:05.54. In the 200 free relay, Halladay, Jasmine Snell, Maldonado and Hailey Addison clocked in at 2:04.69 to take sixth.

Halladay was sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:42.59. Alyssa Addison was 11thin 2:57.54 and Snell was 13thin 3:05.40.

Gould, Hailey Addison and Vaughan each scored in the 100-yard breast stroke. Gould was seventh in 1:22.21 with Addison 11thin 1:28.59 and Vaughan 14thin 1:30.50.

Reynolds picked up ninth-place points in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.49. Snell was 15thin 1:21.76, while Hailey Addison scored with a 16th-place finish in the 100 free at 1:09.89.

The Lady Hornets will compete in a meet in Russellville on Saturday, Dec. 16 to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

