Bratton, Reynolds win races at Lady Hornets’ home meet

Freshman Shelby Bratton won two events and sophomore Ella Reynolds won one as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished third in their 11-team Bryant December Invitational swim meet at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Deep teams from Conway and Cabot finished 1-2. Conway won with 460 points to Cabot’s 430. Bryant was third with 343, well ahead of North Little Rock in fourth with 240.

Bratton won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Reynolds won the 50-yard freestyle.

In the 200 free, Bratton’s 2:04.48 edged Emma Echard of Cabot (2:05.04). Bryant’s Dayanne Maldonado was ninth in 2:32.25. In the 100 butterfly, Bratton won in 1:04.08. Cabot’s Izzy Dulin was second in 1:07.94. Bryant’s Madison Kennedy added 14th-place points in the event with a time of 1:42.84.

Reynolds and freshman teammate Alana Gould finished 1-2 in the 50 free. Reynolds touched in 26.40 with Gould right with her at 26.92. Kayla Vaughan was eighth for the Lady Hornets, turning in a 29.02.

Bratton, Reynolds, Gould and Vaughan teamed up in the 400-yard freestyle relay to post a 4:18.64, second only to Cabot’s 3:54.14.

In addition, Sara Weber picked up second-place points in the one-meter dive. Her score was 166. Anna Harris of Conway won with a score of 198.55. For Bryant, Lawson Godwin finished third (152.65) and Jaden Heath was fifth (94.05).

Another freshman Aidan Halladay finished the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.24 to take third. Maldonado was fifth in 6:51.32 and Alyssa Addison was seventh in 7:11.96. Michelle Altankhuyag made it four Lady Hornets scoring in the event, finishing 12thin 8:05.30.

In the other relay races, the team of Reynolds, Gould, Bratton and Vaughan finished fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:05.54. In the 200 free relay, Halladay, Jasmine Snell, Maldonado and Hailey Addison clocked in at 2:04.69 to take sixth.

Halladay was sixth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:42.59. Alyssa Addison was 11thin 2:57.54 and Snell was 13thin 3:05.40.

Gould, Hailey Addison and Vaughan each scored in the 100-yard breast stroke. Gould was seventh in 1:22.21 with Addison 11thin 1:28.59 and Vaughan 14thin 1:30.50.

Reynolds picked up ninth-place points in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.49. Snell was 15thin 1:21.76, while Hailey Addison scored with a 16th-place finish in the 100 free at 1:09.89.

The Lady Hornets will compete in a meet in Russellville on Saturday, Dec. 16 to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.