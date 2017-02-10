BHS Journalism honored for National notoriety

The Journalism Department at Bryant High School was honored at halftime of Tuesday’s basketball game at the BHS gym for earning National recognition.

At the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) convention in November, the 2016 Hornet yearbook was named fourth in the nation, the Prospective Online website was named ninth in the nation and the print newspaper was named 10th.

The 2016 yearbook was also nominated for a Gold Crown award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association, one of 51 yearbooks nationwide nominated. It is also a finalist for the Pacemaker Award from the NSPA.

Individually, senior Kara Maurer placed fourth in Sports Reaction Photo of the Year and Hannah Martin placed seventh in Sports Action Photo of the Year at the National Scholastic Press Association convention.

In addition, seniors Kara Maurer and Ashley Spann were named national winners in the 2016 Yearbook Excellence contest from Quill and Scroll, the International Honorary Society for High School Journalists.

Also, senior Julia Nall was a third place winner for News Page Design in the national Gold Circle contest from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

The Bryant High School Hornet yearbook and Prospective newspaper were named to the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Prospective Online earned the honor in 2015.

Lisa Stine is the Journalism instructor and Publications Adviser.