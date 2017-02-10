Bryant White seventh grade team roughed up at Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — The Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves seventh grade group includes players that are key cogs in a freshman team that finished second in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference this season. Usually, they play up and don’t play in seventh grade games but, in the season-finale for the Lady Wolves’ seventh grade team, an exception was made for them to play with their classmates.

Unfortunately, the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team was the opponent and the result was a 15-2 start and a 40-18 loss.

“(Their coach) told me before the game that some of the girls who played the night before in the ninth grade game, who beat the at-the-time undefeated Conway team, may be tired but they will play the whole game,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “She pressed the whole game and caused disruptions the whole game.”

The lead was 27-10 at the half.

“At the start of the third quarter, seeing nothing was changing, I mass subbed and unfortunately the subs had to deal with her starters and her press,” Perry continued. “I was proud of the girls not giving up despite some tough competition. It was a tough game but a learning lesson for everyone. We could only contain one of their two great guards at a time. We were able to keep their point guard to only 6 points but their two-guard killed us with 21 points.

Catlin Lacerra led the Lady Hornets with 5 points. Daria Greer, Jayla Keith and Regan Dillon finished with 3 each while Kaylee Ballard and Emma Chappell scored 2 apiece.