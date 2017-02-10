Bryant White eighth grade boys finish season 17-4

PEARCY — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School concluded the 2016-17 season with a 17-4 record after defeating the Lake Hamilton Wolves eighth grade, 39-30, on Tuesday night.

“It was a battle,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “They came out and hit five 3’s in the first half and we had trouble defending the 3-point line.

“We also struggled shooting the ball, so the game was close until the last two minutes,” he added.

Austin Ledbetter and Myles Aldridge each scored 14 points to lead the Hornets.

“This is a really good group and these kids all understand the game and play really well defensively,” Harrison said. “The majority of our games were over at halftime because of how well we were playing, most of the year. We were very close to an undefeated season and, if this group sticks together, they can be really special.”