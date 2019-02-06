BHS journalism seniors honored at halftime

Photo by Rick Nation

On Tuesday night at halftime of the Bryant Hornets basketball game against the Little Rock Catholic Rockets, the journalism department and its Senior students were honored.

The 2018 Hornet yearbook was named fourth in the nation at the National Scholastic Press Association convention in Chicago in November. Prospective Online received third place in the nation for Photo Slideshow, and seven students placed in their national on-site contests at the convention.

The 2018 yearbook is also nominated for a Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association, the highest honor they award.

The adviser for our award-winning yearbook and newspaper staffs is Mrs. Lisa Stine.

Seniors include:

Alex Ball, editor for the yearbook staff

Rowdy Baribeau, sports writer for the newspaper staff

Rachel Beza-Juarez, editor for the yearbook staff

Sydney Boswell, photo editor for the newspaper staff

Madison Cook, photographer for the yearbook staff

Rosemary Gregg, head editor for the newspaper staff

Emily Hall, head editor of the newspaper staff

Gracie Kimbrell, photo editor for the yearbook staff

Hayley Knowles, photographer for the yearbook staff

Jaiden Kubena, newspaper staff photographer

Daisy Lemus, Hornet yearbook marketing manager

Chloe McGehee, editor for the yearbook staff

Chris Morgan, sports editor for the newspaper staff

Raquel Thompson, editor for the yearbook staff

The Bryant High School Hornet yearbook, Prospective newspaper, and Prospective Online website are members of the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association Hall of Fame.