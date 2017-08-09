BHS JV golfers compete with Benton at Longhills

August 9, 2017 Golf

BENTON — The Bryant High School junior varsity golfers got a chance to compete on Tuesday at Longhills Golf Club in a dual match with Benton.

Caleb Barnes paced the Hornets with a nine-hole round of 43, just four strokes off the pace of medalist T.J. Capel of Benton. The Panthers’ Ethan Bearden also shot a 43.

For Bryant, Chandler Stewart turned in a 46 with Bryan Collins one stroke behind his teammate. Parker Ray shot 56.

For the girls, Brooklyn Waller carded a 57, just four strokes off the pace of medalist Giana Miceli of Benton at 53.

“It was great for the JV guys to get a chance to compete,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Griffith. “We will go again on Thursday and we’ll have our ninth graders. They were at open house (Tuesday).”

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

