BHS JV golfers compete with Benton at Longhills

BENTON — The Bryant High School junior varsity golfers got a chance to compete on Tuesday at Longhills Golf Club in a dual match with Benton.

Caleb Barnes paced the Hornets with a nine-hole round of 43, just four strokes off the pace of medalist T.J. Capel of Benton. The Panthers’ Ethan Bearden also shot a 43.

For Bryant, Chandler Stewart turned in a 46 with Bryan Collins one stroke behind his teammate. Parker Ray shot 56.

For the girls, Brooklyn Waller carded a 57, just four strokes off the pace of medalist Giana Miceli of Benton at 53.

“It was great for the JV guys to get a chance to compete,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Griffith. “We will go again on Thursday and we’ll have our ninth graders. They were at open house (Tuesday).”