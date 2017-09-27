BHS teams earn league sweep against North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School boys tennis team swept four matches and the girls captured three of four to earn 7A-Central Conference victories over North Little Rock on Tuesday at Burns Park.

Blake Cunningham and Abbie Johnson each won at No. 1 singles. Cunningham downed North Little Rock’s Grant Smith, 8-1. Johnson held a 6-0 lead over Megan Drause, who had to retire due to the heat.

At No. 1 doubles, Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier topped Henry Hart and Josh Ehlers, 8-3, while Haylee Scott and Ainsley Hart defeated Sarah Douglas and Sidney Gatlin, 8-0.

Both No. 2 singles went to Bryant. For the girls, Isabel Van Dorth won 8-0 over Chaney Baumgardener. For the boys, Broc Ingold prevailed, 8-1, over Nyle Watson.

The boys also won at No. 2 doubles with Cade Dupree and Logan Catton earning an 8-1 decision over Juyoung Heo and Isiah Ross.

The girls No. 2 doubles match went to North Little Rock’s Sydney Winter and Eden Vaden, 8-1, over Bryant’s Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson.

In other matches, Johnson and Van Dorth teamed up to win at doubles match against Morganne Jumper and Sarah Spangler, 8-0. Scott and Hart won another doubles match with Kaitlin Runnells and Bailey Sappington, 6-0.

For the boys, Eric Erdman was ahead of Heo 4-1 when time ran out. North Little Rock’s Josh Ehlers won the No. 4 singles match with Ethan Blackmon, 6-3.

In doubles, Smith and Hart teamed up to edge Bryant’s Codi Kirby and Donte Baker, 4-6. At No. 4 doubles, Hunter Mullings and Drew Upton won for the Hornets, 6-4, over Nyle Watson and Ross.

The BHS team finishes up the regular season at Conway on Thursday. The conference tournament will be Oct. 2-3 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.