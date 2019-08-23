BHS tennis team prevails in dual match against White Hall

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Hope Hartz, foreground, and Megan Brown (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team won seven of 10 matches on Thursday in a duel with the White Hall team at Rebsamen Park.

Kate Keith and Jalen Dinstbier won the number one singles matches for Bryant while Hope Hartz and Megan Brown won the girls number one doubles match as did Donte Baker and Pablo Garcia at boys number one doubles.

Keith defeated Kaylea Corbitt, 8-0, while Dinstbier defeated Owen Hayes, 8-2.

Hartz and Brown secured an 8-3 win over Jaden Justiss and Anna Claire Brown. Baker and Garcia prevailed 8-1 over White Hall’s Muhammad Qasin and Willis Grandy.

Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier won at number three singles, 8-0 over Justiss. For the boys, Connor Martin topped Qasin at number three singles.

In doubles, Simone Dinstbier teamed up with Megan Sisco on an 8-4 win over Sara Leder and Shushma Dadlani, while Adrienne Shelton and Janie Ray earned an 8-2 victory over J’Mya Smith and Hope Robinson.

Jalen Dinstbier (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

For the boys, Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner combined to earn an 8-1 win over Logan Ward and Hayes.

For White Hall, Sadie Blue Guy won the girls number two singles match, 8-6, over Hannah Henderson. Anna Clair Brown and Kaylea Corbitt edged Bryant’s Chelsea Nwankow and Destiny Galindo, 8-6, at number four doubles.

In addition, White Hall’s Alex Bowman outlasted Bryant’s Codi Kirby, 7-4.

Bryant is set to open 6A-Central Conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Fort Smith Northside.

Simone Dinstbier (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Donte Baker, left, and Pablo Garcia (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)