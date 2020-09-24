September 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

BHS tennis team sweep singles play versus Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team swept the top four singles matches and six of nine matches overall against the Russellville Cyclones at Rebsamen Park on Tuesday.

No. 1 boys singles player Kyle Nossaman conquered Russellville’s Hunter Gately, 8-5, while No. 1 girls singles player Callie Hogancamp topped Baily Morgan by the same score.[more]

At No. 2 singles, Bryant’s Cade Howard beat Russellville’s Scott Douthit, 8-4, and Lady Hornet Whitney Butler defeated Tory Rhodes, 8-2.

In doubles, Bryant’s Erica Pounders and Emma Patrick picked up a victory over Jolenda Davis and Alyssa Mason, 8-5.

Russellville only had two boys on the team but Gately and Douthit came back from their singles defeats to win in doubles, 8-6, over Bryant’s Cody Higgins and Murphy Maynard.

The Lady Cyclones won at No. 2 doubles as Morgan and Hannah Brown defeated Amy Bucks and Sarah Lequieu, 8-1.

In other singles matches, Kristen Dudley of Bryant beat Lauren Isom, 8-3, while Brown downed Bryant’s Lauren Boyer, 8-2.

The Bryant teams are scheduled to play today at Cabot.