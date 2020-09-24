September 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

September 23, 2020 Archives, Tennis

BHS tennis team sweep singles play versus Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant High School tennis team swept the top four singles matches and six of nine matches overall against the Russellville Cyclones at Rebsamen Park on Tuesday.

No. 1 boys singles player Kyle Nossaman conquered Russellville’s Hunter Gately, 8-5, while No. 1 girls singles player Callie Hogancamp topped Baily Morgan by the same score.[more]

At No. 2 singles, Bryant’s Cade Howard beat Russellville’s Scott Douthit, 8-4, and Lady Hornet Whitney Butler defeated Tory Rhodes, 8-2.

In doubles, Bryant’s Erica Pounders and Emma Patrick picked up a victory over Jolenda Davis and Alyssa Mason, 8-5.

Russellville only had two boys on the team but Gately and Douthit came back from their singles defeats to win in doubles, 8-6, over Bryant’s Cody Higgins and Murphy Maynard.

The Lady Cyclones won at No. 2 doubles as Morgan and Hannah Brown defeated Amy Bucks and Sarah Lequieu, 8-1.

In other singles matches, Kristen Dudley of Bryant beat Lauren Isom, 8-3, while Brown downed Bryant’s Lauren Boyer, 8-2.

The Bryant teams are scheduled to play today at Cabot.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
September 23, 2020
September 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!