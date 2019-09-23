Hicks paces Lady Hornets at “Be Your Best” meet

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — McKenzie Hicks ran a 23:20.4 to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets on Saturday at the Arkansas National Guard “Be Your Best” cross country meet at Camp Robinson on Saturday. Hicks finished 14th overall.

The Lady Hornets had two other runners finish in the top 25. Olivia Orr was 21st in 23:45.4 and Jillian Colslasure was 23rd at 23:57.4.

Bryant’s top five also included McKenzie Moore and Madison Dettmer, who finished 35th and 36th, respectively. Moore clocked in at 24:36.2 and Dettmer finished in 24:38.6.

Rounding out the top seven Lady Hornets’ runners were Lauren Heath at 44th in 25:10.7 and Aryn Stiles at 25:23.7.

Meanwhile, the Junior Lady Hornets finished with all five of their scoring runners in the top 10 as they won the team competition. Adalynn Mellon led the way. Her 14:17.20 was third best overall. Only Little Rock Episcopal’s Ella Gary (13:57.70) and Pulaski Academy’s Kate Patterson (14:13.50) finished ahed of her.

Aidan Fisher was fifth overall with Mariel Ocana sixth for the Lady Hornets. Fisher finished in 14:24.6, just ahead of Ocana at 14:27.9. Maddie Nelson was eighth in 14:36.8 and Paige Spicer was 10th for Bryant in 14:41.8.

In addition, Grace Taylor (13th, 14:53.2) and Ashleigh Byles (14th, 15:00.3) wound up in the top 15.

Now into the meat of their season, the Lady Hornets are set to compete again next Saturday at the Cyclone Invitational at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.