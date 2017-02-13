BHS Varsity Cheer captures UCA National crown

The Bryant High School Varsity Cheer squad has captured the 2017 Universal Cheer Association National Championship in the Super Varsity Non-Tumbling Division at Orlando, Fla.

Members of the team are Kayla Ausburn, Kaitlyn Baldwin, Cambrie Blew, Camryn Bolton, Alex Bradke, Ashley Brown, Allison Buford, Lauren Burnett, Emma Chaloupka, Caivon Crosby, Amber Edwards, Kendal Fisher – Captain, Jaclynn Greenwood, Macy Harrison, Rachel Heard, Chandler Henley, Morgan Kennedy, Megan Lee, Ingrid Olsen – Captain, Grace Ouellette, Elizabeth Palmer – Captain, Megan Reece, Keeli Robertson, Alyssa Rowland, Haley Schrader, Deborah Shaw, Emily Skiavo, Ashlyn Thompson, Zoie Titsworth, and Julia Williams. Karen Scarlett is the coach.

It’s the second National title for BHS. Scarlett also led the 2014 team to a title.