Big inning lifts 15U Sox past Cabot

An eight-run eruption in the bottom of the third erased a 3-1 deficit on Wednesday night as the Bryant Black Sox 15U American Legion team bounced back from its tough loss at North Little Rock to down Cabot 9-5 at Bryant High School Field.

The big inning started with Ryan Green getting hit by a pitch. Clay Crawford subbed in as a courtesy runner and Brady Brower dropped in a single in center. A passed ball moved them to second and third then another allowed Crawford to score. When Caden Stovall reached on an error, Brower came home with the tying run.

Stovall stole second and another error allowed Carson Kemp to reach base as Stovall scored the go-ahead tally.

After Kemp swiped second, Gage Horn blooped a hit to right. Kemp sprinted to third but, when Horn tried to get to second on the play, he was thrown out.

Jaylen Ryland was hit by a pitch and Brayden Beenken walked to load the bases for Reid Catton, who yanked a single into left that drove home two.

Catton was forced at second on Conlee Billingsley’s grounder to short, but Beenken advanced to third. He scored when Cole Rye’s bouncer to second was misplayed.

Rye and Billingsley then worked a double steal to make it 9-3 before Green singled and Brower walked to fill the bags again. A groundout, however, ended the uprising.

Cabot rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but the time limit ran out at that point as the Sox claimed the victory to improve to 8-2-1.

Cabot had taken a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Bryant tied it in the bottom of the second when Jaylen Ryland and Justen Myles led off with singles. Though Ryland was caught stealing third, Myles took second and Billingsley drew a walk. That duo produced the run by stealing bases. Myles stole third and when Billingsley stole second moments later, he scored.

Cabot regained the upper hand with two runs in the top of the third, but the lead didn’t last long.

Myles, Beenken and Crawford worked on the mound for Bryant. Crawford came in to relieve in the midst of the Cabot rally in the fourth. With one out and two on, he ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.

The 15U Sox are scheduled to travel to Cabot on Thursday, July 8, for their next contest. They’re scheduled to wrap up the season at home against North Little Rock on Tuesday, July 13.