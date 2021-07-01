Junior Sox make it back-to-back wins by rallying past Cabot

Hunter Holt doubled in two then scored on a triple by Carson Kemp as the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team made it two wins in a row with a 6-3 decision over Cabot on Wednesday night at Bryant High School Field.

Those clutch hits were part of a four-run third inning that erased a 2-1 deficit. Clay Crawford with strong relief help from Jaylen Ryland made it hold up as the Sox improved to 6-13-3 going into the Battle in Arkadelphia this weekend.

Cabot grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on a single, a hit batsman and a wild throw to first on a sacrifice bunt. Despite another hit batsman, Crawford kept it 2-0 by retiring the next two, ending the inning with a strikeout.

The Sox got their first run in the bottom of the inning when Kemp was hit by a pitch, Gage Horn walked, Mason Butler got a sacrifice bunt down and Caden Stovall came through with a sacrifice fly.

Crawford struck out the first two in the top of the third then issued a walk. But he picked the runner off of first to end the inning.

Bryant’s game-turning uprising ensured in the bottom of the third. Grant Dunbar reached second on an errant throw from the shortstop. A walk to Brady Brower set the table for Holt’s bolt to left for a two-run double. Kemp’s drive to right went for a triple and a 4-2 lead. And, after Gage Horn was plunked by a 1-2 delivery, Butler singled in Kemp to make it a three-run advantage.

Cabot got a run back in the top of the fourth. Crawford got the first out then issued a walk. Ryland relieved and induced a groundout as the runner moved up to second. A single to left plated the run but a pop out to Luke Bickerstaff at second ended the inning with the Sox holding onto a 5-3 lead.

Walks to Bickerstaff, Dunbar, Brower and Kemp produced the sixth run for the Sox in the bottom of the fourth. A groundout and a strikeout ended the inning with the bags still full.

Ryland issued a walk to start the top of the fifth but a pop to Bickerstaff, a strikeout and a grounder to Horn at short closed out the victory.