Big inning spoils debut of Bryant 17U team

The Bryant Black Sox 17U American Legion team made its 2020 debut on Wednesday night at Bishop Park and absorbed a 10-6 loss to Bauxite, surrendering seven walks, hitting two batters and committing three errors.

Six Sox pitchers got work on the mound and they combined on 11 strikeouts while giving up seven hits. Logan White was the starter and worked three frames. Connor Martin, Drew Hatman, Caleb Greiner, Brandon Thomisee and Hayden Thompson followed.

Offensively, White had two of Bryant’s six knocks. Luke Dreher and Lawson Speer each had doubles.

A five-run sixth provided the difference for Bauxite, breaking open a 5-5 game.

The 17’s are scheduled to play in Fort Smith this weekend.

The Sox broke out to a 3-0 lead. They scored twice in the first. Speer was hit by a pitch and White reached on an error that allowed Speer to race to third. White stole second then a passed ball allowed the first run to score.

Martin was hit by a pitch then Dreher delivered an RBI double. With runners at second and third and just one out, however, Bauxite got out of the jam.

After Bauxite was retired in order in the top of the second, the Sox added a run. Speer drew a two-out walk and White singled to center. With Speer at third, the duo worked a double steal that got Speer home with the third run.

Bauxite got on the board in the top of the third on a single, a stolen base and another single.

Dreher singled to open the bottom of the third but the next three batters fanned.

Four walks produced a Bauxite run in the top of the fourth. A sacrifice fly tied the game.

In the bottom of the inning, Knox singled and scored when Speer lined a double to right. A wild pitch sent Speer to third and he scored on White’s sacrifice fly to give the Sox a 5-3 lead.

Bauxite came right back to tie it in the top of the fifth on three singles and an errant throw.

Bryant was retired 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth and the game-turning sixth began with a walk, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and an error. Another walk and another hit batsman forced in a run then, with one out, a walk made it 8-5. With two away, a two-run double pushed the lead to 10-5.

The Sox tried to rally in the home sixth. With two down, Speer walked, and White looped a single to center that resulted in an errant throw back to the infield. Speer hustled home and White wound up at second. But a strikeout ended the threat.

Thompson set down Bauxite in order in the top of the seventh and Bryant threatened again in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Dreher reached first on a third-strike that got past the catcher. Walks followed to Colby Morrow and Thompson to load the bases. Jaxon Ham made a bid for a big hit only to have his liner caught by the shortstop, who turned it into a game-ending doubleplay.