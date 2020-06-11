June 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Ten Hornet soccer players pick up honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle

The Bryant Hornets soccer team won its second consecutive league championship, going unbeaten through the South Conference at 16-5-1 overall in 2014. For their efforts, 10 Hornets earned post-season honors led by seniors Bryce Denker and Davis Nossaman, who were named all-State.

All-conference selections were seniors Blake Reed, Evan Caddy and Corey Laisure and juniors Collin Campbell and Corey Ballew.

Juniors Dylan Wolf, Houston Clifton and Jack Buck were all-conference honorable mention.

Nossaman and Denker were also tabbed to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game later this month with Bryant coach Brett Haugh serving as head coach.