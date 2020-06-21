Big innings hurt Senior Sox on Saturday

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Big innings proved to be scarce for the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team on Saturday. Unfortunately, each of the two teams they play in pool play at the Chad Wolff Classic each had one. As a result, the Sox dropped both games, 8-3 to Sandlot 17U (Glad) of Tulsa and 10-3 to Next Level 18U of Springdale.

The results left Bryant 1-4 in the event, 2-9 overall. The Sox are set to host Fort Smith and Sheridan on Tuesday at Bryant High School Field.

Next Level 10, Bryant 3

It was a 3-3 game going into the bottom of the fourth when Next Level scored twice to take the lead. But a four-run fifth broke the game open for the Springdale team.

Bryant had seven hits, all singles. Next Level had nine hits, taking advantage of six walks and five Black Sox errors.

Next Level used two walks and a hit batsman with a grounder into a force to put up a run in the bottom of the first.

Bryant took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, sparked by a two-out error on a grounder by Ryan Riggs. Riggs stole second then Logan Catton singled in courtesy runner Slade Renfrow to tie the game. After Catton swiped second, he scored on Peyton Dillon’s two-out knock to left.

The lead didn’t last long as Next Level scored twice in the bottom of the third. The runs were unearned as a hit batsman and a single were followed by a throwing error that allowed both to score.

Bryant tied it in the top of the fourth. Coby Greiner beat out an infield hit, and Brayden Lester worked a one-out walk. Both moved up on Blaine Sears’ groundout then Greiner scored on a passed ball.

Next Level’s two-run fourth snapped the tie. An error, a triple and a single produced the runs. The four-run fifth included two walks, three hits and a throwing error. They picked up another run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, Sears drew a one-out walk and Lawson Speer singled to center but a flyout and a grounder into a force at second ended the game.

Sandlot 8, Bryant 3

A six-run second put Sandlot on the road to victory. They had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a lead-off walk, two stolen bases and a one-out single.

Bryant’s first baserunner came with two out in the top of the second on a single by J.T. Parker, but he was stranded.

Two walks and six hits played into the big second-inning burst including an RBI double to cap things off.

Bryant got on the board in the top of the third. Lester singled and, with two out, Riggs walked. Catton came through with a knock to center to drive in the run but that’s all the Sox could get.

In the top of the fifth, Noah Davis walked, and Riggs singled him to third. Catton picked up the RBI with a grounder into a force at second.

A two-out rally brought another run in for Sandlot in the bottom of the fifth. The Sox forced them to strand the bases loaded.

Sears walked to start the sixth but a doubleplay took him off the bases. A triple by Greiner extended the Sox’ hopes. Lester walked then, on a double steal, Greiner crossed the plate as Lester made it to second. Davis walked but the game ended their with a groundout.