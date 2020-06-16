June 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Black Sox Junior team breaks out at Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team shattered their recent hitting slump on Tuesday night, hammering 14 hits in a 13-2 win over Cabot Centennial Bank at the Cabot Sports Complex.

Ryan Lessenberry had three hits while Logan Chambers, Coby Greiner and Myers Buck cracked two apiece. Chambers knocked in five runs and Greiner two as the Sox avenged a 13-12 loss to Cabot earlier in the season.

Grayson Prince went the distance on the mound in the five-inning contest. He fanned seven and allowed just three hits with two walks. Both Cabot runs were unearned.

The Sox, now 5-8, snapped a four-game skid with the victory. The game was their eighth game in five days. They’ll make it 10 in six when they host Sheridan’s Junior teams

Bryant’s outburst included a seven-run blitz in the top of the third to turn a 6-1 game into a rout.

A two-run first got the Sox out on the right foot. Prince reached third when his drive to left was misplayed to get things started. Greiner’s single to center got him home. With two down, Greiner stole his way to third then scored on Chambers’ base hit up the middle.

The Bankers countered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a walk, a single and a grounder that resulted in a force at second.

The Sox revved it up again in the second. Lessenberry ignited the uprising, slapping a lead-off single to right. Clift Chaffin came on as a courtesy runner for the catcher. Buck got a bunt down to sacrifice but wound up beating out a hit. The duo stole third and second, respectively, to set the stage for Prince’s RBI single.

Jacob Wright came on to run for Prince and promptly stole second. When Logan Catton drew a walk, the Sox had the bags packed. With one out, Sawyer Holt came through with a two-run to make it 5-1. Catton reached third and scored moments later when Chambers fly to left was dropped.

With a comfy lead, Prince worked around a walk to ease through the bottom of the second.

Lessenberry once again initiated the uprising in the third with a lead-off single to right. Chaffin came on to run but was thrown out trying to steal second. Buck re-ignited things with an infield hit. Prince reached on an error and Catton singled to load them up again.

Greiner yanked a double to left to drive in two and, after Holt was hit by a pitch, Chambers cleared the bags with a drive to left for a triple. And when the throw from the outfield got away, he too was able to cross the plate, making it 12-1.

With two down, Jeffrey Hastings singled and raced home on Lessenberry’s second hit of the inning, a double down the right-field line.

A hit and an error allowed Cabot to tack on a run in the bottom of the third but Prince and the Sox’ defense proceeded to retire the last seven Cabot batters to put the game away in five frames.

The Junior Sox will be off on Thursday, June 16, before beginning play in another weekend showcase tournament. They’ll open at Hendrix College in Conway against the RBI Rivals Elite at 3:15 p.m., then that night at 7:30, they’ll return to play STL Prospects White. The continue pool play on Saturday against Rawlings Tigers Silver at Central Baptist College.

Special thanks to J’Ann Boyd