Bonvillain, Sandidge head up Hornets’ contingent of honorees

June 15, 2017 Baseball-High School

Seth Tucker

Cameron Coleman

Senior pitcher Beaux Bonvillain and junior outfielder Matthew Sandidge have been named all-State in Class 7A for the Bryant Hornets’ 2017 season.

The duo led the Hornets to a 19-7 season and into the semifinals of the Class 7A State Tournament, just a win away from playing for the championship. Eventual champion Cabot knocked them out.

Bonvillain was also named all-State tournament and all-conference. All-conference selections also included Sandidge, Seth Tucker, Cameron Coleman, Jake Wright and Coby Greiner. Second team all-conference picks were Scott Schmidt and Logan Chambers.

Coby Greiner

In addition, it was announced that Wright, Sandidge and Will McEntire would represent the team at the 14th Xtra Innings Classic in Jonesboro.

Jake Wright

Bonvillain, who has also been picked to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game, was 7-4 for the Hornets with a miniscule 0.72 earned run average. He struck out 79 and allowed just 44 hits in 68 innings, while walking just 11.

He pitched a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts against the Springdale Bulldogs in the first round of the State tourney.

Sandidge led the team in hitting with a .380 batting average going 30 for 79 with 13 runs scored. He had one of the Hornets’ two homers on the season, an inside-the-park round-tripper. He had six doubles and five stolen bases. He had the team’s longest hitting streak at nine games in a row.

Scott Schmidt

Logan Chambers

