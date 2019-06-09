Black Sox run roughshod over Fort Smith at junior tourney

SHERIDAN — Noah Davis slugged a home run and doubled while Ryan Riggs had two hits and three runs batted in as the Bryant Black Sox 17U Junior American Legion team completed pool play in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament undefeated, adding a 17-3 romp in four innings over Fort Smith Sportsman on Saturday evening.

Now 12-1 on the season, the Sox advance to bracket play on Sunday with a semifinal game at 3 p.m. If they win, they’ll play for the championship at 5:30 p.m.

After picking up a save earlier in the day in a 4-3 win over Conway Fieldhouse, Peyton Dillon started against Fort Smith, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Will Hathcote pitched the fourth and surrendered two runs on three hits in the run-rule win.

The Sox took advantage of eight walks, a hit batter and four errors by Fort Smith. They scored in each of the four innings including an eight-run explosion in the second.

In the first, Bryant took a 2-0 lead. Lawson Speer was plunked then Davis got a bunt down that was misplayed. With two away, they worked a double steal to set the table for J.T. Parker, who drilled a two-run single to left.

In the second, Logan White and Dakota Clay each walked ahead of a bunt single by Blaine Sears. Speer delivered a run with a sacrifice fly to left and, after Davis walked to fill the bases, Dillon walked to force in a run.

Riggs broke the inning open with a two-run single to right. With two down, Hathcote and Colby Morrow drew walked to force in a run. Drew Hatman, running for Riggs scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0. And when Clay’s grounder to short was misplayed, two more scored to make it a 10-run advantage.

Fort Smith used a walk, a single and a groundout to get a run in in the bottom of the second. But the Sox got that back and more in the top of the third. With one out, Davis ripped a double to right. Dillon drew a walk and, after Davis stole third, he scored on Riggs’ groundout.

J.T. Parker drew a walk then Hathcote singled driving home Hayden Thompson who was in running for Dillon. White’s single plated Parker and Clay’s knock chased in Hathcote to make it 14-1.

White, trying to score on the play as well, was thrown out at the plate.

Dillon completed his work on the mound, pitching around an error and a walk to start the bottom of the third.

Bryant’s fourth was instigated by Davis, who belted a two-run homer after Speer had reached on an error with one out. With two down, Riggs doubled. The final run came in on a balk.