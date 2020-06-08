June 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Junior Sox overcome early miscues to whip Cabot 10-4

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Trent Rivers cracked three hits including a three-run triple to highlight a five-run third as the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to capture a 10-4 win over the Cabot Junior team at BHS field on Monday night.

The win improved the Sox Juniors to 4-1-1 going into Tuesday’s game at Lake Hamilton and a doubleheader at Benton on Friday.[more]

Landon Pickett and Caleb Milam each had two hits to help Quinton Motto picked up the win on the mound with relief help in the sixth from Tyler Brown.

The Sox didn’t look very sharp defensively at first. All three of the runs that Cabot scored in the opening inning were unearned after the frame was extended by a pair of Bryant errors, one of which allowed the first run to score. The other put a second Cabot player, Rob White in scoring position for James McCranie’s two-out RBI double. Rob Rankin beat out an infield hit and McCranie scored the third run of the frame on a wild pitch.

After that, Motto only allowed three hits over the next four innings. He pitched around a one-out error in the second and a one-out single by Zach Patterson in the fourth. Cole Thomas had an infield hit to lead off the fifth but was erased on a force as Dylan Wilson reached. A relay throw in an attempt to turn a doubleplay allowed Wilson to take second. Casey Vaughan singled Wilson to third but then Motto struck out White and McCranie to finish with a flourish.

By that time, the Sox had built a 10-3 lead.

They got a run in the second off Cabot lefty Kason Kimbrell. Pickett drilled a double over the head of the center fielder, advanced to third on a balk and scored on a single by Milam.

After Motto waded through the heart of the Cabot order in the top of the third, the Sox took the lead with a five-run home half of the inning.

Tyler Jamison was hit by a pitch to get things started, then he was on the move as Tanner Tolbert drew ball four. Jamison drew an unnecessary throw to second that was wild allowing him to advance on to third.

Ozzie Hurt followed with a perfect squeeze bunt that he beat out for an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Josh Pultro was robbed of a hit then Pickett was issued an intentional walk to load the bases. But Milam waited out a free pass for another RBI then Rivers ripped a 3-2 pitch into the gap in left-center for his three-run triple that gave Bryant a 6-3 advantage.

Tolbert started the fourth with a single to center. He stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice by Hurt. So, when Pultro reached on an error, Tolbert scored.

Pultro stole second, beating a pickoff play, then scored on a single by Pickett to make it 8-3. Pickett took second on an errant throw then came ‘round to score on Milam’s second hit, giving him three RBI for the game.

After a pitching change to Vaughan, Rivers singled and Evan Jobe did as well to load the bags. Matt Neal’s sacrifice fly brought Milam home with the 10th run.

Brown relieved Motto in the sixth and was greeted by singles from Rankin and Patterson. Stetson Adams drew a walk and Conner Vocque’s sacrifice fly brought in Rankin to make it 10-4.

Brown then got Thomas to fly out to center to end the inning. He then pitched around a single by Vaughan and a two-out hit batsman in the seventh to close out the win.

BRYANT 10, CABOT 4

Junior American Legion

Cabot ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Thomas, ss-3b4010Tolbert, dh3210

D.Wilson, cf 3 1 0 0 Hurt, ss 3 1 1 1

Vaughan, dh-p 4 0 2 0 Pultro, cf 4 1 0 0

White, rf 3 1 0 0 Pickett, 1b 2 3 2 1

J.Wilson, rf 1 0 0 0 Castleberry, 1b 1 0 0 0

McCranie, 1b 3 1 1 1 Milam, 3b 3 2 2 3

Rankin, lf 4 1 2 0 Rivers, lf 4 0 3 3

Patterson, c 3 0 2 0 Jobe, rf 3 0 1 1

Morris, 3b 1 0 0 0 Neal, c 2 0 0 1

Adams, 2b1000Jamison, 2b1100

Vocque, 2b-ss 2 0 0 1 Motto, p 0 0 0 0

Kimbrell, p 0 0 0 0 Brown, p 0 0 0 0

Totals 29 4 8 2 Totals 27 10 10 10

Cabot 300 001 0 — 4

BRYANT 015 400 x — 10

E—Jamison 3, Motto 2, Morris, Patterson, Vocque, Adams. LOB—Cabot 8, Bryant 7. 2B—McCranie, Pickett. 3B—Rivers. SB—D.Wilson, Jobe, Tolbert, Pultro, Neal. S—Hurt. SF—Neal, Vocque.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Cabot

Kimbrell (L) 3.1 10 8 7 4 2

Vaughan 3.2 0 0 3 1 0

Bryant

Motto (W) 5 3 0 5 1 3

Brown 2 1 1 3 1 0

Balk—Kimbrell. HBP—Jamison (by Kimbrell), McCranie (by Brown). WP—Motto, Brown.