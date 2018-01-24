Blue Hornets challenge NLR in seventh grade games

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School battled the North Little Rock seventh-graders Tuesday night until the Charging Wildcats surged at the end to forge a 42-29 victory at the Bethel gym.

In a seventh-grade B game that included a pair of 15-minute halves with a running clock, North Little Rock prevailed 40-12.

Regarding the eighth-grade game, Hornets head coach Steve Wilson said, “This was an exciting game. Our kids have shown a lot of improvement throughout this year. We stayed within reach until the very end.”

James Billingsley led the Hornets with 16 points. Tyler Pinney added 6, Carson Nagle 3 with Aiden Baker and Blake Ammons tacking on a basket apiece.

North Little Rock built a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and led 23-16 at the half. It was 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.

In the B game, North Little Rock led just 11-4 at the half but then went on a spree in the second half to forge the win. Jeffrey Francis had 6 of Bryant Blue’s points. Travis Zhou, Joshua Luster and Aden Palmer each added a bucket.