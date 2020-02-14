Blue Hornets’ comeback turned away in finale at Benton

BENTON — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High closed out the 2019-20 season with a tough 33-25 loss to the Benton Panthers eighth graders at Benton Middle School on Thursday night.

The Hornets fell behind 7-3 by the end of the first quarter. Benton increased the margin to 14-7 by the half.

But the Hornets rallied in the third quarter. It was 19-16 going into the fourth.

“We closed to within 2 late, but could not take a lead ourselves,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson.

“We struggled early with our shots,” he mentioned. “We got good shots, but they were not falling. The kids played extremely hard the whole game. Our shots started falling a little bit more late, but we could not get over the hump.”

Gideon Motes led the Hornets with 11 points, all in the second half. L.C. Pitts added 7. Andrew Karp, Devyn Steingisser and Cason Trickey picked up 2 apiece. Layton Baugh added a free throw.