Blue Hornets earn season-opening win over North Little Rock

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade football team made a successful debut on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium, banishing North Little Rock, 40-22.
“I was very proud of our kids and how they played,” said Blue coach Josh Akers. “I thought we looked pretty good compared to what we’ve had to do with our practices this summer.
“Offensively, we ran and threw the ball well with most of our scores coming from the passing game. Jaysean Robinson and J.T. Allen did a great job running the ball. Karter Ratliff and Jonathan Frost caught several balls from quarterback Jordan Walker.
“Jackson Cook did a good job for us in the kicking game,” the coach added.
“I thought our defense played pretty well and swarmed to the ball,” he said. “We have several things to clean up and get a little more organized and quicker with our execution. But I really like this group of athletes and their willingness to work and compete.”
Blue plays again on Thursday, Sept. 10, against Cabot North prior to the freshman game.