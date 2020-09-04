Northside sweeps Bryant in first conference matches

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Zoe Cates (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

LITTLE ROCK — Fort Smith Northside made it a rough evening for the Bryant High School tennis team at Rebsamen Park on Thursday, sweeping all eight varsity matches as well as five junior varsity games.

In number one singles, Northside’s Kate Files won 8-0 over Kate Keith while Kevin Prapan defeated Bryant’s Nick Skiavo. At number two, Liz Files defeated the Lady Hornets’ Zoe Cates, 8-0 while Trey Rajsombath won 8-0 over Shane Morris of Bryant.

In doubles, Pacie Passmore and Cat Hahn of Northside won 8-3 over Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz at number one. For the boys, Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle prevailed over Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner, 8-1.

At number two doubles, Northside’s Payton Leding and Falina Rajsombath prevailed 8-0 over Megan Brown and Janie Ray, with Will Stites and Bryce Hindley holding forth 8-0 over Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus.

Nick Skiavo (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

In a JV singles match, Noah Hahn defeated Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin, 8-1.

In JV doubles matches, Andrew Bone and Tommy Calderana won 6-1 over Corwin Martin and Cade Queen. For the girls, Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton of Bryant fell to Nicole Jeter and Ellie Carlisle 6-0; Cheslea Nwankwo and Kylie LaRosa lost to Emma Sayers and Caroline Smith, 4-2; and Jennifer Brown and Daven Ross fell 3-0 to Dada Vonghamchanh and Falina Rajsombath.

Up next for Bryant is a league battle with Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary at Rebsamen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)