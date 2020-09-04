Bryant White rallies past NLR Blue to improve to 3-0

The Bryant White Lady Hornets lost the first game of their match with North Little Rock Blue on Thursday night. But they roared back to win, 25-17, 15-11 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“It was our first home game, which, surprisingly, was more of an adjustment for the girls than I expected,” said Coach Olivia Allard. “After the first set, the girls played amazing and came back.

“It was truly a team effort,” she added. “We had some unexpected events come up that caused 12 of our 14 players to step up and play. A lot of girls had to play in places they typically don’t, so I was incredibly proud of those kiddos for stepping up and doing what was needed to get the win.”

Bryant White returns to action Thursday, Sept, 10, at 4:30 p.m., at Little Rock Christian.