Bryant White rallies past NLR Blue to improve to 3-0

September 4, 2020 Volleyball

The Bryant White Lady Hornets lost the first game of their match with North Little Rock Blue on Thursday night. But they roared back to win, 25-17, 15-11 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“It was our first home game, which, surprisingly, was more of an adjustment for the girls than I expected,” said Coach Olivia Allard. “After the first set, the girls played amazing and came back.

“It was truly a team effort,” she added. “We had some unexpected events come up that caused 12 of our 14 players to step up and play. A lot of girls had to play in places they typically don’t, so I was incredibly proud of those kiddos for stepping up and doing what was needed to get the win.”

Bryant White returns to action Thursday, Sept, 10, at 4:30 p.m., at Little Rock Christian.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

