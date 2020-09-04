Lady Hornets’ drop first conference match to Lady Bears

The Bryant Lady Hornets varsity volleyball team opened play in the 6A-Central Conference Thursday night against the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears. It was their first match since opening the 2020 season on Aug. 25. Twice they had matches that were postponed during that stretch of eight days. Meanwhile, Northside came in having played its three matches.

As it turned out, the Lady Bears won the conference opener, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

“I’d like to chalk it up to our last two matched being postponed and it being like our first match,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Back, “but we just didn’t do our jobs.

“We had a very rough night,” she said. “Everyone was off. No one really stepped up to take control or a leadership role.

“We’ve been working on a lot of different things this week and nothing really showed up,” the coach related. “Our leaders were struggling and so no one led. We were very slow getting to where we needed to be.”

The Lady Hornets’ Sammie Jo Ferguson led the team with nine kills. Jaiyah Jackson contributed 15 digs and Sam Still had eight.

Bryant returns to action at Mount St. Mary Academy in another league match on Tuesday, Sept. 8.