Blue Hornets seventh-grade team completes 6-0 season

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School completed an undefeated season on Tuesday night with an 18-6 win over a previously unbeaten Pine Bluff team at Bryant Stadium.
Jaysean Robinson rushed 17 times for a whopping 224 yards while J.T. Allen added 50 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Walker hit 4 of 6 passes for 109 yards and two TDs, both to Karter Ratliff, covering 67 yards.
Landon Jackson led the defense with eight tackles and E.J. Keith had five stops and forced a fumble.
“This win caps off a great season,” said Hornets coach Colton Bond. “Not only were our young men successful on the field but in the classroom as well. We had the highest GPA for a Bethel football team this year and these young men just love the game of football.
“Coach (Joe) Cook had a great game plan and really did all year, which led to putting our young men in a position to develop and succeed,” he continued. “As a defense, we average giving up seven points a game, which is a testament to just how prepared our young men were for the task at hand.
“Offensively during the game our offensive line made up of Landon Sehika, E.J. Keith, Braxton Speer, Cameron Coats, and Garrett Patterson said keep running behind us, Coach Bond. We are wearing them down. And that we did, rushing for 274 yards on 29 carries, close to a first down a carry of 9.4 yards. They exerted their will and I thought Walker did a great job completing passes when he needed to.
“Ratliff has come on as of late and had some big catches,” the coach added. “Allen is an iron man and can just do it all. Then Robinson is just a very physical runner who will wear you down as the game goes on.
“On defense, we were led by Landon Jackson. I also thought Juan Olvera and, later in the game, Gavyn Benson had great games at nose forcing them to abandon some things they are used to doing.
“Overall I can’t thank God, parents, and admin enough for the opportunity to develop and coach these young men,” Bond concluded. “I predict great things from them in the future.”
To start the game, Pine Bluff picked up a pair of first downs before Ratliff intercepted a pass and returned it to the Junior Zebras’ 34.
Robinson’s first carry went for 10 yards. He had two more 10-yard totes before the ball was knocked out as he tried for extra yardage. Pine Bluff recovered at its own 6.
The Z’s pushed out to the 33 before the Hornets forced them to punt. Kicked back to their own 37, the Hornets put together a touchdown drive. Early in the drive, Walker converted a third-down play with a pass to Ratliff that broke for a 56-yard touchdown.
A try for two failed.
“Walker threw a great ball and Ratliff was able to get away from some defenders,” Bond noted. “Ratliff is long and once he gets going, you don’t think he is moving as fast as he is. But he can cover some distance.”
Pine Bluff made a bid to answer with a 39-yard pass completion from D’Juan Hayes to Karveair Griffin.
“Our defensive back got caught peeking in the backfield and we got burnt,” Bond said. “Luckily, the ball was a little overthrown and we were able to contest the catch before Jonathan Frost made a touchdown-saving tackle.”
The Zebras reached the Blue 10 but the Hornets forced Hayes into an off-balanced pass on fourth down and it fell incomplete. Bethel took over on downs.
On first down, Robinson ripped a 41-yard run to midfield. Though a holding penalty pushed the Hornets back, Walker completed a 19-yard pass to Allen and Robinson dashed for 28 yards.
From the 19, the Hornets faced a third-and-10. Robinson got loose for a run to the end zone but an illegal block cost Bethel the points.
“Honestly, I thought Reynolds did a great job sealing the edge for us,” Bond said. “Guy ducked his shoulders. Reynolds kept his base and feet moving for a count. I didn’t see it. But that’s how it goes sometimes.”
Walker was sacked as time expired, so it was still 6-0 at the half.
To start the second half, the Hornets converted a third-down with a 23-yard pass from Walker to Allen. Robinson and Allen combined to carry the Hornets to the 11. On a play-action pass, Walker and Ratliff connected for the touchdown and it was 12-0.
In turn, the Bethel defense forced a three-and-out. The Hornets were punted back to their own 39. From the wildcat, they marched to paydirt behind Allen, Robinson and the offensive line. Allen covered the final 3 yards to make it 18-0.
Pine Bluff’s possession began at the 30 and a reverse picked up 15 yards. Though Benson made a tackle for a loss, the Zebras scored on a 51-yard run by Hayes and the final score was one the board.
A fumbled snap put the Hornets in a hole, facing a third-and-14 as Pine Bluff had hope of rallying. But Robinson broke a 49-yard run to the Zebras’ 25. The drive reached the 14 where Walker took a knee as time ran out.