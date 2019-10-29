Bryant White seventh-grade team wraps up season with romp

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School closed out their 2019 season on Monday night in sterling fashion, whipping the Little Rock Christian Junior Warriors, 44-0, highlighted by interceptions returned for touchdowns by Darrell Moore and Tristen Knox.
And, in a B game, Bryant White prevailed 12-8.
The Hornets finish the season 4-2 with their only losses to Pine Bluff 14-6 to open the season and 8-6 to Bryant Blue in the Hornet Bowl on Oct. 14.
“I am super proud of this team and this was a great way to end the year,” said coach Andrew Jenkins. “I told my assistant coach before the game that I wanted to score on defense and have a shutout and we did both. That was the best game we played all year and I am glad that we could end the year that way.”
Knox also scored on offense while quarterback Nick Baker ran for three scores. Bryant White built a 30-0 lead by halftime.
Baker’s first TD was a 70-yard run to open the game. A try for two failed.
On Little Rock Christian’s first possession, Moore, the Hornets’ middle linebacker, picked off a pass and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. Baker ran in the conversion and it was 14-0.
The Junior Warriors’ next series ended when Knox made his interception and ran it in from 50 yards out. With Cairo Terry’s off tackle run for a conversion with was 22-0.
Before the half was over, Knox sprinted 76 yards around right end for a TD. On a jet sweep, Preston Howlett added a run for 2.
Baker’s second touchdown came on a 60-yard run early in the second half. A little later, Elem Shelby caught a screen pass from Baker and turned it into a 55-yard gain to the LRCA 4. Baker scored from there then threw to Shelby for the conversion, setting the final score.
“Darrell Moore played a great defensive game with eight tackles, four of them for losses,” noted Jenkins. “Cairo Terry also played a great game at defensive end with 10 tackles, five for losses.”
In the B game, RonRico Simmons threw for a touchdown and ran for another. He was 4 for 4 passing for 75 yards, including the 40-yard touchdown strike to Caleb Knight. His TD run covered 50 yards.
“Brennan Robbins had two tackles for loss from the safety position and Jayce Fullbright had five tackles from his middle linebacker spot,” Jenkins said. “He also caught a pass for 10 yards.”