Blue Hornets unable to stay with North Little Rock in opener

November 12, 2020 Boys Basketball

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Opening the season against a tough North Little Rock team, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade basketball team suffered a 48-16 loss on Tuesday.

The Hornets fell behind 16-2 by the end of the first quarter and trailed 33-6 at the half.

“We played a very tough North Little Rock eighth grade team,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “With less than a week to get ready, we struggled with their pressure and also let them get too many second shots.”

Jonathan Frost led Bryant with 6 points. Ryan Green had 4 with Kellen Farmer, Hudson Thomason and Brady Roberts adding 2 each.

“I think this team has a lot of potential,” Wilson said. “We just need some time to get more prepared.”

In a B game, North Little Rock won 20-11. Green scored 3 points with Farmer, Ryan Van Roekel and Landon Turner scored 2 apiece. Ryan Reynolds and Kaden Ramsey each hit a free throw.

Blue is set to play at Lake Hamilton on Monday, Nov. 16.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

