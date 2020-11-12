Blue Hornets unable to stay with North Little Rock in opener

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Opening the season against a tough North Little Rock team, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade basketball team suffered a 48-16 loss on Tuesday.

The Hornets fell behind 16-2 by the end of the first quarter and trailed 33-6 at the half.

“We played a very tough North Little Rock eighth grade team,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “With less than a week to get ready, we struggled with their pressure and also let them get too many second shots.”

Jonathan Frost led Bryant with 6 points. Ryan Green had 4 with Kellen Farmer, Hudson Thomason and Brady Roberts adding 2 each.

“I think this team has a lot of potential,” Wilson said. “We just need some time to get more prepared.”

In a B game, North Little Rock won 20-11. Green scored 3 points with Farmer, Ryan Van Roekel and Landon Turner scored 2 apiece. Ryan Reynolds and Kaden Ramsey each hit a free throw.

Blue is set to play at Lake Hamilton on Monday, Nov. 16.