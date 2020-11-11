Blue Lady Hornets’ big comeback falls just short

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team mounted a stirring comeback in the fourth quarter but wound up just short as the North Little Rock Blue Lady Charging Wildcats were able to hold on for a 29-27 win.

“We played with so much heart and I am so proud of their effort,” said Lady Hornets coach Tiffany Phillips. “We were down 26-14 going into the fourth quarter and outscored them 13-3.”

North Little Rock led 9-3 after a quarter and 17-13 at the half.

Rachel Havens and Kloie Lovell led Bryant Blue with 6 points each. Vivian Spradlin added 5.

“We have a lot of work to do but I saw a lot of good things,” Phillips asserted. “I’m really happy with the fight they showed.”

The game was the season opener for the Lady Hornets who are set to travel to play Cabot South on Thursday.