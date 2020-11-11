White Hornets seventh graders ease to opening victory

In their 2020-21 season debut on Tuesday night, the Bryant White Hornets seventh grade basketball team surged to a 37-15 win over the North Little Rock Gold Charging Wildcats at the Bryant Junior High gym.

Camarion Bead led the way with 16 points including a pair of 3’s. Caleb Tucker had 9 and Aiden Allen 4. Ryan Young and Chase Lloyd each hit a 3 as well. Tucker had four steals and Bead three while R.J. Young led the team with seven rebounds. Allen collected three.

“Aiden came off the bench and helped us in the paint with several rebounds and put-back baskets,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott.

The Hornets return to action on Thursday, Nov. 19, against Bryant Blue at Bethel Middle School.