Bryant White notches second win in as many days

Twelve of the 14 players that got into Tuesday night’s game at Bryant Junior High scored for the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team as they rolled to a 43-16 victory over North Little Rock Gold.

It was Bryant White’s second win in as many days.

The Hornets take on Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.

Cedric Jones scored 13 points, all in the first half for Bryant White. Dylan Holman added 6 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Knox led the team with 10 boards to go with 3 points and three steals.

“We played well together,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “You can see the chemistry is starting to form. The players rebounded well and did a good job getting their hands on the ball through steals and deflections. I’m proud of the way they handled business against a good North Little Rock Gold team.”

The Hornets led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter. It was 33-5 at halftime then 41-10 going into the final period.