Blue Lady Hornets’ furious fourth-quarter rally falls just short

On the heels of their thrilling win at Benton last Thursday, the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team trailed their counterparts from Cabot South at the Bryant Junior High auxiliary gym on Monday night. It was 31-15 going into the fourth quarter.

But the Lady Hornets put together a strong fourth quarter surge that nearly caught them up as they outscored the Lady Panthers 14-1 down the stretch. It wasn’t quite enough, however, as Cabot south held on for a 32-29 win.

“I was really proud of the heart we showed to fight back into the game and have a chance at the buzzer to tie it,” said Lady Hornets coach Tiffany Phillips. “Everyone played and everyone contributed in some form tonight. We were missing three key players and we had some ladies really step up for us, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Kloie Lovell scored 10 points for the Lady Hornets, all in that fourth period. Kayla Galan added 8 points and Ziyah Thompson scored 6.

Bryant Blue was set to play against tonight at Bryant White, but the game has been cancelled due to Covid quarantines among the White team.

The Blue Lady Hornets travel to Hot Springs Lakeside on Jan. 23.