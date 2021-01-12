After strong start, Blue Hornets fall to Benton in seventh-grade game

BENTON — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School rushed out to a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Benton Panthers seventh graders turned the tables on them after that and rallied for a 24-18 victory at Panther Arena on Monday night.

“The guys played hard,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We got a lot of shots at the rim, but we missed way too many of them.”

At halftime, Benton held an 11-9 edge. It was 17-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Luke Andrews and Spencer Ruff each had 5 points. Landon Gaston and Jeremiah Motes added 4 apiece.

Now 4-4 on the season, Bryant Blue takes on crosstown rival Bryant White today at the Bryant Middle School gym.