After strong start, Blue Hornets fall to Benton in seventh-grade game

January 12, 2021 Boys Basketball

BENTON — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School rushed out to a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Benton Panthers seventh graders turned the tables on them after that and rallied for a 24-18 victory at Panther Arena on Monday night.

“The guys played hard,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We got a lot of shots at the rim, but we missed way too many of them.”

At halftime, Benton held an 11-9 edge. It was 17-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Luke Andrews and Spencer Ruff each had 5 points. Landon Gaston and Jeremiah Motes added 4 apiece.

Now 4-4 on the season, Bryant Blue takes on crosstown rival Bryant White today at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

