Fast start lifts Cabot South past Bryant freshmen

On a frustrating night for the Bryant Hornets freshman, the Cabot South Panthers broke out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 36-24 victory in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play on Monday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The Hornets struggled mightily to get the ball through the hoop, scoring just 6 points in the first half on 2 of 18 shooting from the field which included 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Cabot South came out with intensity and energy, pressing defensively from the start and catching the Hornets a little flat footed. Bryant had eight turnovers in the first quarter.

Blake Seagars scored all 10 of his points in the opening period for the Panthers, all five baskets came on layups, three off of Hornet turnovers.

After Seagars’ first bucket, Bryant’s Trent Ford hit a 3 just 40 seconds into the game. Bryant didn’t score again until Jamison Lewis hit a free throw at the 2:11 mark of the second quarter. By then, Cabot South had built an 18-3 lead.

As futile as the long-range shooting was for the Hornets, they also missed from close range, shots they normally make.

That enabled Cabot South to build a 22-6 lead at the half.

The Hornets picked it up defensively in the third quarter and held the Panthers scoreless for the first four minutes of the period. Unfortunately, Bryant was unable to take much advantage. Two free throws by Devin Holmes and a layup by Mytorian Singleton was all they could muster in those four minutes and they were only able to close the gap to 12 before Parker Hines hit a 3 to break the ice for the Panthers.

That sparked a late surge that had Cabot South ahead 29-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Joseph Nelson had a basket then he and Holmes hit free throws as the Hornets cut the lead to 15. But they could not get closer until the final two minutes when Grant Johnson made consecutive steals that led to layups for him and Holmes. Another layup by Singleton off a Panther turnover had the Hornets within 35-24 with :42 left.

Holmes finished with a team-high 8 points for Bryant. No one else had more than 4.

A free throw by Jermaine Christopher with :20.4 showing, set the final score.

The loss made Bryant 1-1 in CAJHC play going into Thursday’s home game against Lake Hamilton.

PANTHERS 36, HORNETS 24

Freshman

Score by quarters

Cabot South 12 10 7 7 — 36

BRYANT 3 3 6 12 — 24

PANTHERS 36

Christopher 1-6 2-4 4, Seagars 5-7 0-2 10, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Baxter 2-4 0-0 4, Dyer 2-4 0-0 4, Flores 0-2 2-2 2, Goddard 0-2 1-3 1, Hines 2-2 0-0 5, Fulton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 (39%) 5-11 (45%) 36.

HORNETS 24

Ford 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 1-10 1-2 3, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Holmes 2-10 4-4 8, Nelson 1-4 2-2 4, Singleton 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Ruffner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-40 (20%) 7-8 (88%) 24.

Three-point field goals: Bryant 1-14 (Ford 1-2, Lewis 0-6, Johnson 0-3, Holmes 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Ruffner 0-1), Cabot South 1-5 (Hines 1-1, Christopher 0-2, Fulton 0-1, Baxter 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 17, Cabot South 14. Rebounds: Bryant 12-16 28 (Allen 5-5 10, Ford 1-4 5, Nelson 2-2 4, Singleton 2-2 4, Johnson 0-2 2, Lewis 1-1 2, Holmes 1-0 1), Cabot South 11-21 32 (Collins 3-3 6, Baxter 1-5 6, Christopher 2-3 5, Seagards 1-3 4, Goddard 2-2 4, Dyer 1-2 3, Hines 0-2 2, Flores 0-1 1, team 1-0 1). Team fouls: Bryant 16, Cabot South 12. Fouled out: Bryant, Allen.