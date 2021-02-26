Bock named 2020 Broyles Award recipient

February 26, 2021 Football

Coach Kirk Bock received the 2020 Broyles Award, which recognizes the Most Outstanding High School Football Assistant Coach in Arkansas. 

Bock is the offensive coordinator for the three-time defending State champion Bryant Hornets and works with offensive line coach Shane Clancy, backs coach Adam Pendergrass and receivers coach Julian Jones.

In 2020, the Hornets outscored their opponents 633-202 over a 13-0 season. They accumulated 6,351 yards of total offense, 3,239 yards passing and 3,112 yard rushing.

