August 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Boys doubles teams prevail in season-opening match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The doubles teams of Kyle Nossaman and Jonathan Lowery, and Kyle Martin and Devon Norris highlighted the play of the Bryant High School tennis team in its opener on Aug. 11, against Benton.

Nossaman and Lowery won at No. 1 doubles 8-6 over Benton’s Clayton Weston and Austin Willis while Martin and Norris defeated Travis Sloper and John Stonesipher, 8-5, in No. 2 doubles.[more]

In singles play for the boys, Benton’s Eric Emmons topped Bryant senior Logan Porter, 8-4, at No. 1. At No. 2, Bryant freshman Cody Higgins, making his high school debut, was defeated by Logan Webb, 8-2.

In girls action, Benton swept four matches. At No. 1 singles, Dawn Hendrix topped Bryant sophomore Callie Hogancamp, 8-2. At No. 2, Bryant freshman Sara Lequien’s debut was spoiled by Benton’s Malika Akbhar, 8-0.

Bryant’s No. 1 doubles duo, also making their high school debuts, Allie Hogancamp and Alex Hughes suffered an 8-2 defeat to Dawn Hendrix and Shelby Halbert. In the No. 2 doubles match, Benton’s Emily Parker and Lauren Dudley prevailed 8-2 over Bryant’s Courtnie Klaus and Kelsey Stephens.

Seeing their first action in junior varsity doubles for Bryant were the teams of Nicole Rutherford and Ashton Eley, Erica Pounders and Kristan Hendricks, and Emily Martin and Autum Rouse.

Bryant was set to return to action at Pine Bluff today. A make-up match at Vilonia is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31.