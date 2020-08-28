August 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Good day for Bryant golfers — boys at Hurricane, girls at Maumelle

In a match with rivals Benton, Lake Hamilton and Sheridan at Hurricane Golf Club, the Bryant Hornets, paced by Drew Castleberry’s 70 over 18 holes, won team honors on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets, playing at Maumelle Country Club finished a close second to Conway. Bryant’s Savanna Cathey turned in a round of 39 to finish second individually, a stroke off the pace-setter from Mount St. Mary Academy.

“The guys played a great 18-hole round today,” stated Bryant coach Keith Dale. “I’d like to especially thank Mrs. Coach (Angel) Dale for stepping in with the boys team while I was away with the women’s team in Maumelle. She did a wonderful job.

“I’m very proud of both teams,” he continued. “Today we have had a lot of great scores posted and, as a coach, I’m so proud of everyone. All their hard work and dedication is paying off.”

The Hornets finished with a team total of 303 to Benton’s 325. Sheridan finished at 331 and Lake Hamilton at 388.

Chase Thornton contributed a season-best 73 for the Hornets. Logan Moore also turned his best score of the season with a 77.

Caton Turner completed Bryant’s scoring quartet with a round of 82.

In addition, Nick Canale, Peyton Sharp, Luke Brantley and Chris Troillett each carted an 83. Hunter Thompson finished at 84 with Zach Byars shooting an 86.

In Maumelle, Conway combined on a 123 to Bryant’s 125 and Mount St. Mary’s 127.

Along with Cathey’s 39, Peyton Weaver turned in a 42 with Abigail McGee carding a 44 to complete Bryant’s scoring trio. Katy Edwards shot a 51 and Tiffany Robinson a 68.

Both teams are set to return to competition on Thursday at StoneLinks Golf Course in North Little Rock.