February 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Boys make it a District sweep for BryantEDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Sweeping the first four spots in the 500 yard freestyle and capturing top honors in two relays and another individual race, the Bryant Hornets amassed 534 points to win a District meet championship in an 11-team field at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Friday.

Magnolia finished with 369 points to take second in the team running. Benton was a distant third at 163.

In the 500 free, Trace Rhode led the Bryant contingent with a time of 5:26.28. Kyle Henry finished on his heels in second with a time of 5:42.11. Fonzee Bittle was third in 5:53.91 and Jacob Rhode was fourth in 6:02.47.

Michael Higgs won the 100 yard butterfly, clocking in at 55.93 with Bittle fourth (1:03.03), Chandler Reep fifth (1:03.98) and Andrew Ball sixth (1:07.06).

Higgs, Bittle, Weldon and Reep combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.04. Higgs, Bittle and Reep joined Weldon on a 1:46.30 to win the 200 medley relay in 1:46.30.

The Hornets’ quartet of Andrew Ball, Jim Dellorto, Henry and Trace Rhode teamed up on a 3:51.55 time, good for second in the 400 free relay.

Reep and Higgs each had second-place finishes. Reep’s came in the 100 breast stroke, which he finished in 1:04.71. Higgs’ came on a 2:07.14 in the 200 individual medley. In both races, Bauxite’s Joshua Sorvillo beat them out for the win. He finished 2:03.43 in the 200 IM and 1:01.99 in the 100 breast.

In the one-meter dive, Justin Combs was second with a score of 291.15. Lucus Reitenger was third at 223.25.

Weldon added third-place finishes in the 200 free and the 100 back. In the former, he finished in 2:00.25 with Henry fourth (2:07.82), Druid Wen 10th in 2:44.78) and Karim Elmansoury 12th in 2:52.19.

In the 100 back, Weldon finished in 59.81. Derek Vos was seventh in 1:10.85 with Jim Dellorto ninth (1:16.56) and Trevor Ball 10th in 1:21.70.

Trace Rhode and Jacob Rhode each scored in the 200 IM. Trace came in at 2:20.20 to place fourth. Jacob was sixth in 2:32.55. John Dellorto added 10th-place points with a 2:54.80 in the 200 IM.

In the 100 yard breast stroke, Andrew Ball was fifth in 1:18.04 followed by Wilhelm Wubbena in seventh (1:23.13) and Jake Partain 11th in 1:31.49. Wubbena was fifth in the 50 free (25.93). Reitenger was sixth (26.61), Partain seventh in 27.99 and Cody Tarvin 12th in 29.88.

Jim Dellorto was eighth in the 100 free, clocking in at 58.10. Derek Vos was 11th for the Hornets. He finished in 1:00.76 with Trevor Ball 12th (1:09.35) and Tarvin 14th (1:10.49).

Bryant will compete in the State meet held Feb. 27-28 at UALR.