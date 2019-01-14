Bratton wins two events to lead Lady Hornets at Conway

CONWAY — Freshman Shelby Bratton won two events to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to a second-place finish in the girls’ division of the Conway Invitational swim and dive meet on Saturday.

In the team standings, Conway was the runaway winner with 446 points. Bryant finished with 284 with Mountain Home third in the 19-team field, which also included Mount St. Mary Academy, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Bentonville and Bentonville West from Class 6A.

The meet was Bryant’s first since Dec. 15. The Lady Hornets will be back in competition again on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

Bratton won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.01, beating out Conway’s Adrienne Robinson at 1:06.53. For Bryant, Madison Kennedy added points in the event with a 1:42.28 to place 10th.

Bratton’s 1:03.60 in the 100-yard backstroke far out-paced the rest of the field. Conway’s Abigail Doran was a distant second in 1:16.65. Bryant’s Jasmine Snell was 13thin 1:23.58.

On Friday during diving competition, the Lady Hornets had a pair of divers score. Lawson Godwin was second with a score of 155.25. Sara Weber was fourth at 155.05. Conway’s Anna Harris won with a score of 195.75.

Bryant was also second in a couple of the relay races. In the 200-yard medley relay, Ella Reynolds, Alana Gould, Bratton and Kayla Vaughan turned in a 2:06.46 to finish behind Conway’s 1:58.54.

In the 200 free relay, Reynolds, Vaughan, Gould and Bratton combined on a 1:51.44 to finish right on the heels of Conway, which finished in 1:48.35.

Individually, Reynolds was third in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:03.32.

In the 200 free, Aidan Halladay placed fifth in 2:21.45. Dayanne Maldonado was ninth in 2:31.60 with Alyssa Addison 13thin 2:40.69.

Gould took fifth in the 50 free, touching in 26.64. Reynolds was sixth in 26.87 with Vaughan 14thin a time of 29.34.

Gould also finished seventh in the 100-yard breast stroke. Her time was 1:22.20. Vaughan’s 1:35.56 garnered 14th-place points.

Halladay clocked in at 6:34.64 to take seventh in the 500 free.

In the 400 free relay, Maldonado, Jasmine Snell, Kennedy and Halladay were seventh in 5:03.82.

Snell added an 11th-place finish in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 3:07.89. Kennedy was 14thin 3:27.57.